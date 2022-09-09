India

CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15

The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday, September 9, 2022.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Mr. Kumar said.

"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he added.


