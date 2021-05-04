CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra is dead

A distinguished academician, able administrator and a fine human being: Amarinder

Rashpal Malhotra (84), founder of the Center for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) and noted scholar passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday after battling with COVID-19 for over a week, said a statement from Punjab Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Mr. Malhotra was presently the Executive Chairman of the CRRID and member of the Board of Governors of Pushpa Gujral Science City and several other such prestigious institutions. He was also Senate Member of the Punjabi University, Patiala and Panjab University, Chandigarh.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described Mr. Malhotra as a distinguished academician, able administrator and a fine human being with the qualities of head and heart, who played a pivotal role in bringing socio-economic development in the northern region. The outstanding services rendered by Mr. Malhotra in the rural and industrial development of Punjab would be ever remembered by one and all, he said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Bajwa said Mr. Malohtra’s visionary ideas and intellectual interventions in the area of public policy, development with peace and harmony have drawn international fame and recognition. “Mr. Malohtra will always be remembered for his unprecedented contribution towards strengthening of the panchayati raj system and de-centralisation of power structure,” he said.