CRPF jawan injured in Pulwama attack

Photo for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: AP

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday.

An official said militants opened fire at a joint team of security forces in Gongoo area of Pulwama and the CRPF jawan was injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and a search is on to nab the attackers

