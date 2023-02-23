C.R. Kesavan, grandson of C. Rajagopalachari, quits Congress; says no longer ‘concur with what the party stands for’

February 23, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Former Chief Minister C. Rajagopalachari’s great-grandson, C. R. Kesavan, who joined the Congress party in 2001, on February 23 announced that he was resigning from the primary membership of the Congress party and as a trustee of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

In a letter addressed to the Congress party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Kesavan said, “I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the party with dedication for over two decades. I can no longer with good conscience say that I concur with what the party presently symbolises, stands for nor seeks to propagate,” he said.

Mr. Kesavan said that he had recently declined national-level organisational responsibility and also refrained from participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra for the reasons stated above.

Mr. Kesavan shared his resignation letter on Twitter.

Stating that it was time for him to chart a new path, Mr. Kesavan said that, while there will be speculation about him joining another party, he has not spoken to anybody and doesn’t know what will unfold next.

“I will endeavour in good faith to resolutely serve our country through a political platform. It will be one where I can steadfastly uphold the integrity and ideals of public life, instilled and defended by founding fathers and mothers of our great nation and my great grand father, C. Rajagopalachari,” he said.