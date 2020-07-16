CPWD sets up internal think tank

The Central Public Works Department on Thursday set up an internal “think tank” meant to help formulate action plans on policies, productivity, human resource, technology and other issues faced by the construction agency.
In an office memo, its technical and public relations unit said the “Change Management Committee” would be set up at the headquarters here for “critical introspection and suggesting action plan on major policy, growth, productivity, human resource, works, technological development and eGovernance related issues”.
The committee, comprising seven senior officials, would meet at least once a week and submit its recommendations to the Director-General, it said.
A CPWD official said the think tank would provide guidance to the agency on how it can help in “nation building” as well as help it innovate.
