CPI questions govt. after reports of NRC data loss

Reports of alleged loss of NRC data in Assam raised numerous questions on efficiency of BJP government's administration, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

After reports on the NRC data going missing, the Home Ministry in an official clarification last week, had said that the data is safe and there are certain technical issues which are being resolved.

Mr. Viswam, in his letter to Mr. Shah, said that despite the reassurances given by the Home Ministry, there is no credible way of knowing the fate of the data. “Given the sensitive nature of the data and your government’s lack of transparency, these events are deeply worrying,” he said.

Non-payment of funds

Wipro Private Limited,the back-end technical vendor for the project, in a statement had complained about non-payment to the company for their services. The contract with Wipro ended in October, 2019, and their contract was not renewed since.

“It is astonishing that the Central Government has failed to pay the service provider for such an important exercise that directly affects the fundamental identity of millions of citizens. This indifferent attitude of the government towards the plight of the citizens of India is condemnable and cannot be accepted,” Mr. Viswam said.

Such a lackadaisical atitude of the government aggravates an already difficult situation. “Finally, the loss of this vital data raises numerous questions as to the efficiency of your administration and the politics being played with regard to the entire NRC exercise,” Mr. Viswam said.