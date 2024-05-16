GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Cowardly and dastardly act’: PM Modi condemns attack on Slovak PM Fico

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico ‘not in a life-threatening situation at this moment,’ says Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba.

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:24 am IST - New Delhi

ANI, Reuters
Rescue workers wheel Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and injured, to a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica, central Slovakia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Rescue workers wheel Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and injured, to a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica, central Slovakia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the shooting attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling it a "cowardly and dastardly act".

PM Modi further wished the Slovak PM a speedy recovery. Moroever, he expressed support for the people of Slovakia.

Taking on social media X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia's Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

Slovakia PM Robert Fico: Political heavyweight with pro-Russian views

Mr. Robert Fico, who is a four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova, reported the local newspaper, The Slovak Spectator. He was hospitalised following the attack.

Several shots were fired at the scene when the PM came out to meet the people. The alleged shooter was arrested on-site and the area was evacuated.

According to witnesses, shots were heard when the PM came out to meet the people who welcomed him. Mr. Fico was then seen on the ground with blood stains.The incident took place after a government meeting in Handlova, following which the PM was ospitalised.

PM will survive, says Deputy PM

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC he believed the leader’s hospital procedure had gone well.

“I guess in the end he will survive,” Taraba said. “He’s not in a life-threatening situation at this moment.”

Earlier, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok told reporters at a hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica that the prime minister was “in critical condition and his life is in danger”.

Reactions are pouring in from across the globe condemning the shooting attack on Slovak PM Robert Fico and wishing for his speedy recovery.

