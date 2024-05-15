GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Slovakia's PM Robert Fico injured in shooting, suspect detained

Media reports say Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital; the incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Mr. Fico came to meet with supporters

Published - May 15, 2024 07:04 pm IST - BRATISLAVA, Slovakia

AP
A person is detained after the shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, on May 15, 2024.

A person is detained after the shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, on May 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Media reports say Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150km northeast of the capital, according to the news television station TA3. A suspect has been detained, it said.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

The incident took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Mr. Fico came to meet with supporters. Police sealed off the scene.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

