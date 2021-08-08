National

COVID vaccination certificate in three easy steps: Health Ministry

Now, get your vaccination certificate in seconds.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Health Ministry on Sunday said the general public can obtain their certificate for COVID vaccination via WhatsApp by following three easy steps.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his tweet said anyone who wants to download their vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and will receive the certificate at once.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” the Health Minister’s office tweeted.


