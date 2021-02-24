COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens from March 1

From March 1, 2021, people above 60 years of age, and those above 45 with co-morbidities will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at 10,000 government centres and 20,000 private hospitals, the Centre said on Wednesday after a Union Cabinet Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“India has had the fastest vaccination in the world, 1.07 crore people have recieved it,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Those who go to government centres will get the vaccine for free. The Health Ministry will announce the price for private centres in 2 to 3 days. The Health Ministry is in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals regarding what the price will be in the private sector.
The Centre will buy the doses and send it to all States for the government medical facilities.
(Inputs from Damini Nath)
