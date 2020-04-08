COVID-19 | One dead, 15 new cases in J&K

COVID-19 claimed one life in Kashmir on Tuesday, as 15 more positive cases spiked the total number to 125 in J&K.

“Of 15 fresh cases, nine are from Kashmir and six from Jammu,” said J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

An official said an elderly resident of north Kashmir’s Bandipora died in a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday. “The man was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital with complaints of cough, breathlessness, and pneumonia. Test result of his sample showed he was COVID-19 positive,” the official said.

Three persons have died in J&K since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Red zones

Meanwhile, more areas in Srinagar were declared red zones after fresh cases were reported. Srinagar's Lalbazar was declared red zone after three cases — two sisters aged 20 and 23 and a 19-year-old boy — tested positive.

An official said the government has put 37,713 travellers and persons in contact under surveillance. Around 9209 persons were in home quarantine, while 7084 persons had completed their 28-day surveillance period, said the official.

No congregational prayers

Kashmir top religious body Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said on Tuesday that there would be no congregational prayers on the occasion of Shaab-e-Baraat (Night of Absolution).

“Because of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, no congregational gathering will be held at the historic Jama Masjid,” said a spokesman.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has issued an order prohibiting all sorts of religious congregations and public movement on the occasion of Shaab-e-Barat.

“The decision to prohibit religious gatherings has been taken based on the current precarious health situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions will remain in force through the intervening night of April 8 and 9. Violations will attract strict action under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 of the disaster management act,” said Mr. Choudhary.