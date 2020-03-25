COVID-19 not a virus you can bottle up but unlikely a bioweapon: NCBS chief

There is little scientific evidence currently to indicate that SARS-CoV-2 or the Novel Coronavirus could be “designed as a biological weapon of war”, Director of the Bangalore-based National Center for Biological Sciences (NCBS) Satyajit Mayor has asserted. He said the center was working with the government to better understand the India-specific strains of the virus to see how it is mutating.

“There is reasonable evidence that this could be a zoonotic intrusion, the implications being that this has occurred because of random mutation where humans are more prone to get infected,” Mr. Mayor said in an exclusive interview to The Hindu. “I don’t think these are bioweapons.”

The NCBS was studying information on sequences that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released. “Viruses mutate quickly, and there is a lot of research we can do here [on the strain in India]. You can’t bottle up a virus like this and so, while we can’t yet say this has spread in the community, we need to be aware of the impact in India.”

Last week, a U.S. advocacy group and a Texas company filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against the Chinese government and the Director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology Shi Zhengli in particular, for the alleged “creation and the release of the novel coronavirus” that had been “prepared and stockpiled as a biological weapon.”

Shi Zhengli is also among the authors of a U.S. Department of Defence-funded study on Filovirus (of which Ebola is a member) in Nagaland, India. The study came under the scanner recently as two of the 12 researchers belonged to the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Department of Emerging Infectious Diseases, and it was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and they would have required special permissions as foreign entities.

Nagaland study

Mr. Mayor maintained that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was not directly involved in the Nagaland study and that they were listed co-authors only because they supplied reagents. “This is a standard practice for scientific authorship. Yes there was an inquiry and now we have an all-clear from the government, which stated that no laws were flouted.”

Mr. Mayor explained that study of bats was a vital link in understanding the SARS-family. “Bats are an interesting mammal to study because they carry so many viruses without getting sick. So the basic concept, idea and technology in their study remain the same.”

The U.S. lawsuit contends that COVID-19 is an extremely dangerous disease because it has an extremely aggressive nature, designed to mutate from person to person, spreads very quickly and easily and is about “ten times as deadly as the flu.’’

Reacting to this, Mr. Mayor said: “We cannot prevent the spread of a virus like this but what we can do is to slow it down. We can also learn from the experience from other countries in these 40 days and if we can flatten the curve, and slow its spread then we will be able to cope with.’’

Mr. Mayor stated that this was also a partly man-made problem. “At some level, one has to recognise the zoonotic threats. With human intrusion into forest habitat, climate change and global warming, unpredictable behavior by nature is only understandable. We as a species are not innocent.’’