COVID-19: FIR against locals in Kashmir for participating in militant's funeral prayers

In a first, the J&K police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against those who participated in the funeral of slain militants in Baramulla's Sopore on Wednesday evening, despite a ban on such congregations in the wake COVID-19 outbreak.

An official said the Sopore police filed a case under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant of the Indian Penal Code).

The case was filed after dozens of locals, including relatives, participated in the funeral of Jaish-e-Muhammad 'commander' Sajad Nawab Dar. The militant was killed in an encounter at Sopore's Arampora area earlier in the day.

Scores of locals were seen wailing and raising anti-India slogans during the funeral, while violating Section 144 imposed in the area.

"An investigation has been initiated. The violators will be dealt strictly as per the law,” the police said.

Section 144 has been invoked in Kashmir to maintain social distancing as a precaution to contain the spread of Coronavirus.