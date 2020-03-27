COVID-19 | Curfew clamped in Jaipur locality after man tests positive

JAIPUR: An indefinite curfew has been clamped in a one-km radius of the house of a 45-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, in Ramganj area of the walled city of Jaipur. The man had returned from Oman to India via Dubai on March 12 and reportedly came into contact with a large number of people.

The man was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on March 25 with influenza. His samples were sent for testing when he showed symptoms of COVID-19. After the confirmation of infection, he was immediately shifted to the hospital’s isolation ward.

His wife and four children were also sent to a separate isolation facility, while about 25 persons residing in the same building in the densely populated Ramganj locality were sent for observation to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences’ hospital. An intense contact tracing has been launched in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North) Rajeev Pachar said the curfew, imposed in the Ramganj and Manak Chowk police station areas of the city on Thursday midnight, will remain in force till further orders. All establishments, except medical facilities, will remain closed in the area, while the people have been asked to stay indoors.