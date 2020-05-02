National

COVID-19 claims life of Lokpal member Justice A.K. Tripathi

Tripathi, 62, former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, was in the intensive care unit.

Lokpal member Justice A.K. Tripathi (retd) died of COVID-19 infection at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here at 8:30 pm on Saturday, a hospital source has confirmed.

He was admitted to the AIIMS after he tested positive on April 2.

Tripathi, 62, former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, was in the intensive care unit.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 11:20:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-claims-life-of-lokpal-member-justice-ak-tripathi/article31491700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY