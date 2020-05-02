COVID-19 claims life of Lokpal member Justice A.K. Tripathi

Lokpal member Justice A.K. Tripathi (retd) died of COVID-19 infection at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), here at 8:30 pm on Saturday, a hospital source has confirmed.

He was admitted to the AIIMS after he tested positive on April 2.

Tripathi, 62, former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, was in the intensive care unit.