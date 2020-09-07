Couple with over 2,000 live frogs held in Manipur

Activists of the Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Committee along with police in Thoubal district rounded up a husband and wife duo along with over 2,000 live frogs on Monday, official reports said. During the preliminary interrogation, they told the police that the frogs are for sale in Senapati district bordering Nagaland.
S. Ibomcha, SP, said, “Our personnel and wildlife activists intercepted a van and on rummaging through the sacks found the frogs. A case was registered.”
The couple told the police team that the frogs were collected from Tentha areas. One kg of frogs is sold at ₹300 in the Senapati district. Some hotels in the district buy them at ₹100 each.
People at Tentha and other marshy areas have been unable to earn anything during these days of the total lockdown. Several persons have been earning a handsome amount by catching frogs and selling them to the couple.
The couple and the seized frogs were handed over to the range forest officer of the district.
