Country's growth can't be imagined without development of farmers, villages, says Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the State, Mr. Singh said, the Congress regime destroyed Chhattisgarh in five years.

March 09, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 9 said the country's growth cannot be imagined without the development of farmers and villages, and asserted that the Modi government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the cultivators.

Addressing a mega farmers' rally at Government Science College ground in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, he also targeted the previous Congress dispensation in the state, accusing it of indulging in corruption and derailing its development.

"...I am the son of a farmer and hail from a village. Farmers can yield gold from the soil with their efforts and hard work. My government is standing shoulder to shoulder with farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre has been taking several steps for the welfare of farmers," the Minister said.

“Without the development of farmers and villages, the growth of the country cannot be imagined,” he said.

"In America, one bag of urea fertilisers is available for Rs 3,000...India is the only where urea is being provided to farmers at Rs 300 per bag. Russia-Ukraine war resulted in price rise but the Modi government did not allow prices of seeds and fertilizers to go up. We will not allow the problems of farmers to increase at any cost," he added.

Hitting out at the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the State, Mr. Singh said, the Congress regime destroyed the state in five years.

"Now I firmly believe that the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government will bring the state back on the track of development with the support of people," he said.

