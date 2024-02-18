GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Country has made up its mind that PM Modi will be at helm for 3rd term: Amit Shah at BJP meet

While PM Modi thinks of the poor and the country's development, INDIA bloc leaders think of making their children prime minister and chief ministers, he said.

February 18, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also present at the BJP meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also present at the BJP meet.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday likened the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to the Mahabharata war, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the BJP-led camp working for the country's development while "INDIA alliance" under the Congress is full of family-run parties and corruption.

In his address at the BJP's national convention, Mr. Shah lashed out at the opposition INDIA bloc for its promotion of dynastic and appeasement politics.

He was speaking on the resolution "BJP: Desh ki aasha, vipaksha ki hatasha" (BJP: Country's hope, Opposition's despair).

He said the Opposition is full of "2G, 3G and 4G" parties, a reference to the second, third and fourth generation of families running these parties.

He said the prime minister has worked for the development of all sections of society and enhanced the country's global standing. Mr. Shah asserted there is no doubt in people's mind that the prime minister will retain power for a third term.

While PM Modi thinks of the poor and the country's development, INDIA bloc leaders think of making their children prime minister and chief ministers, he said, referring to Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad and M K Stalin among others.

All the family "princes" have come together against Mr. Modi as they think only someone from a powerful family can occupy the top position, he said amid slogans in support of Modi at the meeting.

"On the one hand there are family-run parties and on the other is the son of a poor mother," he said.

The government has worked to lift the living standards of 60 crore poor who earlier felt left out of the development process, he said.

Opposition parties are in denial mode, he said, adding they oppose everything for the sake of it, be it the repeal of Article 370, ban on triple talaq, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the construction of the new Parliament building.

The Congress, he said, turned down the invite for the Ram temple consecration ceremony due to its appeasement politics.

If family-run politics existed in the BJP, then son of a tea seller would not have become the country's prime minister, he asserted.

Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

