Coronavirus | With more than 1.8 lakh cases, India reports highest single-day spike

The number of daily deaths surged to its highest in nearly six months.

With 1,85,190 new COVID-19 cases reported as of 11.15 p.m. IST on April 13, India registered its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. As many as 1,026 deaths were also recorded on the day. The number of daily deaths surged to its highest in nearly six months.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh U.T. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Maharashtra reported 60,212 infections (accounting for about 32% of the new cases) on April 13, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 18,021 cases and Delhi with 13,468 new infections.

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (281) on April 13. Uttar Pradesh followed with 85 deaths, while Delhi registered 81 new casualties.

In India, as many as 14,00,122 samples were tested on April 12 (results of which were made available on April 13). A total of 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested in the country as of April 12 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,38,52,599 cases and 1,71,929 deaths.

On April 11, India surpassed Brazil in the cumulative number confirmed of COVID-19 cases. Brazil, with 13.52 million cumulative cases, is currently recording over 72,000 infections daily on an average. Also, Brazil is recording more than 3,100 fatalities daily on an average. As of April 11, Brazil had recorded 3,54,617 deaths cumulatively, twice that of India’s.

Cumulatively, 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses had been administered in India as of 7 a.m. on April 13, according to the Union Health Ministry. On April 12, day 87 of the vaccination drive, 40,04,521 doses had been given. An average of 33.09 lakh doses have been administered daily between April 1 to April 12.