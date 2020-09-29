Coronavirus | Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice-President is asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine, his office tweeted.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29.

His office, however, said he is asymptomatic and in good health.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the Vice-President’s office tweeted.

During the monsoon session of Parliament, 83 of the about 1,500 employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19. According to an official statement at the end of the monsoon session said that a testing camp was set up in the Parliament premises on September 7. The session began on September 14.

Officials said that, before September 7, only about 25 employees were reported to have been infected. The number of positive cases sharply increased during the eight-day period of session.

Testing was made compulsory for anyone entering the Parliament building during the session, including for the media personnel.