National

Coronavirus | Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu chairs Rajya Sabha proceedings on September 23, 2020. Photo: Rajya Sabha TV

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu chairs Rajya Sabha proceedings on September 23, 2020. Photo: Rajya Sabha TV  

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29.

His office, however, said he is asymptomatic and in good health. 

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the Vice-President’s office tweeted.

During the monsoon session of Parliament, 83 of the about 1,500 employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat tested positive for COVID-19.  According to an official statement at the end of the monsoon session said that a  testing camp was set up in the Parliament premises on September 7. The session began on September 14.

Officials said that, before September 7, only about 25 employees were reported to have been infected. The number of positive cases sharply increased during the eight-day period of session.

Testing was made compulsory for anyone entering the Parliament building during the session, including for the media personnel.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 9:44:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-venkaiah-naidu-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32725693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story