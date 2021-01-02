Coronavirus | Vaccine trial run starts across country

The States/UTs have been asked to ensure that the data of these beneficiaries is uploaded in Co-WIN.

Dry run for COVID19 vaccine administration is being conducted in all States/UTs in 116 districts across 259 sites on Saturday said the Health Ministry.

It added that the objective of the drive is to gear up for the roll out of COVID19 vaccine across the country.

The run will also assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation.

“This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels,” said the Ministry.

The planning for the vaccine introduction will be as per the Operational Guidelines issued by the Ministry on December 20, 2020.

For each of the three Session Sites, the concerned Medical Officer In-charge will identify 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers).

