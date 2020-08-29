Coronavirus unlock 4 | Metro rail services to resume from September 7

Train services are likely to resume on a full scale as the Unlock 4 guidelines do not specifically mention it in the list of prohibited activities.

Metro rail services from September 7 and congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21 have been allowed in the fresh set of Unlock guidelines announced by the Union Home Ministry on August 29.

Train services are likely to resume on a full scale as the Unlock 4 guidelines do not specifically mention it in the list of prohibited activities.

As per the new guidelines there will be no prohibition on consumption of alcohol and tobacco products in public places. However, lockdown measures will be implemented strictly in containment zones till September 30.

While schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till September 30, research scholars and students of technical or professional that require laboratory work will be allowed to visit the institutions.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit schools, in areas outside containment zones on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers. These visits are subject to written consent from their parents and guardians, the Ministry said.

The guidelines said that States and Union Territories may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner and a detailed Standard Operating Procedure will be issues by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA).

"Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21 September. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer," the Ministry said.

Open air theatres can open from September 21.

The guidelines are issued by the Home Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 after it was invoked for the first time in the country in March in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete lockdown was first imposed on March 24. It has been relaxed considerably over the past four months with many economic activities allowed. The total number of COVID-19 cases has surged past 35 lakh and more than 63,000 deaths have been reported.

The Unlock 3 guidelines issued on July 29 are in force till August 31.