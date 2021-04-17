Coronavirus | Testing sets a record on a day fresh cases touch 2.6 lakh

14.95 lakh samples studied; nearly 1,500 deaths in India as global total reaches 3 million.

As many as 14,95,397 samples were tested in India on April 16 (results of which were made available on April 17), the highest number of tests conducted in a single day in the country.

This is the second consecutive day the number of tests is crossing the 14-lakh mark. On September 24, 2020, 14,92,409 tests were carried out, which was the highest until the record was broken on April 16. A total of 26.49 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India registered 2,60,533 new COVID-19 cases as of 12.22 a.m. IST on April 18. As many as 1,492 deaths were also recorded on the day.

1.47 crore total cases

The country has so far reported a total of 1,47,82,461 cases and 1,77,167 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Maharashtra reported 67,123 infections (accounting for nearly 26% of the new cases) on Saturday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 new infections and and Delhi with 24,375 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (419) on Saturday. Delhi followed with 167 new deaths, while Chhattisgarh registered 138 new casualties.

About 27.14 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Saturday. It is about 16,000 doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is about 8 lakh doses lower than what was recorded the previous Saturday.

As of April 16, 3 million COVID-19-related fatalities have been recorded worldwide. The pace of deaths has quickened lately. On September 28, 2020, the one million global deaths mark was crossed, about 250 days after the first such fatality was recorded in China. On January 14, 2020, the two million mark was breached, taking about 110 days. The latest million was crossed in just over 94 days.

As of April 16, Brazil leads the world in the daily average reported deaths. It reported over 2,860 deaths on Friday. It accounts for one in every four deaths every day worldwide.

India is reporting the second highest number of average daily deaths ahead of U.S. and Mexico.