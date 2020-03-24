Coronavirus | Supreme Court adjourns sitting of two Benches

The Supreme Court has adjourned the sitting of two Benches scheduled to hear a few cases through videoconferencing on Wednesday after the announcement of a 21-day lockdown on account of the COVID-19 scare.

A circular issued late on Tuesday informed that the cases for hearing before the two Benches of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud, Surya Kant, L. Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose have been adjourned.

The circular has not given any future date for hearing.

The court, on March 23, had decided to further restrict its functioning and resort to the digital mode to maintain social distancing and prevent spread of infection. The court premises was completely shutdown and chambers of lawyers sealed.

In a meeting among judges, lawyers and the government through the Solicitor General held on Monday, it was decided that only extremely urgent cases would be taken up by a Bench(es) through a video app.

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde has already lifted the limitation period for all cases across tribunals and courts in the country until further notice.