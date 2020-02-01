National

Coronavirus | Six Indian students stopped from boarding special flight in Wuhan

Passengers on board the flight leaving Wuhan on February 1, 2020. Photo: Special arrangement

Their body temperatures were found to be higher

Six Indian students were prevented from boarding the special evacuation flight from Wuhan after their body temperatures were found to be higher.

Of the 324 passengers who flew to Delhi, three were minors, 211 students and 110 working professionals.

The special Air India flight AI 349 left Wuhan at 3.55 a.m. local time and landed in Delhi airport at 7.28 a.m. IST – a journey of six hours.

Another evacuation flight will operate on Saturday.

“Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 p.m. today with a different set of crew and same doctor team. The rescue team is again being headed by Captain Amitabh Singh, director operations, Air India,” Dhananjay Kumar, Air India spokesperson, said.

