Coronavirus | Rise in COVID-19 cases in six States: Health Ministry

Maharashtra saw highest number of casualties, followed by Punjab and Kerala, it says

No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in 18 States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours but Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have seen a steep rise in new cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Maharashtra saw the highest number of casualties (60), followed by Punjab with 15 fatalities. Kerala reported 14 deaths.

The Ministry said the six States — Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi — reported high number of new cases. It said 84.44% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours (16,838) were from these States.

“Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,998, followed by Kerala with 2,616 while Punjab reported 1,071 new cases. India’s total active case load stands at 1.76 lakh [1,76,319]. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a reduction in the active cases in the last 24 hours,” said the Ministry.

It added that Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu were the top five States showing a decline in active cases in the last one month, while Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi were the top five States showing a rise in active cases.

Twenty States/Union Territories have less than 1,000 active cases while Arunachal Pradesh reported only 2 active cases. The country has also reported 113 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with six States accounting for 88.5%of these deaths.

Eighteen States/Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh had not reported any death in the last 24 hours.