Coronavirus | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 25 said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone,” Mr. Das tweeted.

