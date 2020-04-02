Coronavirus | Press Information Bureau sets up fact-check portal

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has set up a portal, COVID-19 Fact Check Unit, which will be operational from Thursday.

The government will send responses to messages sent by e-mail to the portal at the earliest on the facts related to the virus. The Health Ministry has constituted a technical group comprising professionals from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and other institutions to clarify any doubts in the minds of the general public.

The PIB will also release a bulletin at 8 p.m. every day on the decisions taken by the government, besides other developments and progress in the matter.

On Thursday, the Cabinet Secretary wrote to all the State governments informing them of the constitution of 11 Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act, with clear-cut mandate to decide on various aspects of the management of COVID-19, with a request to develop similar mechanism at the State level.

Besides, the Health Department has issued detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues among migrants, who are among the worst affected because of the lockdown.

The State governments have been requested to engage volunteers to supervise welfare activities for the migrants.