Coronavirus | PM CARES Fund allotted ₹2,000 crore to supply 50,000 Made-in-India ventilators, says Centre

The PM CARES Fund Trust has allocated ₹2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 “Made-in-India” ventilators to government-run COVID hospitals in all States/UTs. Further, ₹1,000 crore has been allocated for the welfare of migrant labourers, noted a Central government release on Tuesday.

The Indian companies involved in manufacturing the ventilators include the Bharat Electronics Limited, the AgVa Healthcare and the AMTZ Basic among others.

“So far 2,923 ventilators have been manufactured of which 1,340 have already been delivered to the States/UTs,” noted the release.

The prominent recipients include Maharashtra (275), Delhi (275), Gujarat (175), Bihar (100), Karnataka (90) and Rajasthan (75). By the month end, 14,000 more will be delivered to all States/UTs.

“Further, ₹1,000 crore has already been released to States/UTs for the welfare of the migrant labourers.”

The distribution of the fund is based on the formula of 50% weightage for the population as per 2011 census, 40% weightage for the number of positive COVID-19 cases and 10% for equal distribution among all the States/UTs.

“This assistance is to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants. The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (₹181 cr.), Uttar Pradesh (₹103 cr.), Tamil Nadu (₹83 cr.), Gujarat (₹66 cr.), Delhi (₹55 cr.), West Bengal (₹53 cr.), Bihar (₹51 cr.), Madhya Pradesh (₹50 cr.), Rajasthan (₹50 cr.) and Karnataka (₹34 cr.),” said the release.