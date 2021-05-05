Coronavirus | Over 3.8 lakh fresh cases reported

India reported 3,82,891 new COVID-19 cases and 3,395 deaths until 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,10,41,370 cases and 2,29,573 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 57,640 infections, followed by Karnataka (50,112) and Kerala (41,953). Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (920) on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 357 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 346 new casualties. As many as 3,04,706 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total to 1,72,43,257.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States and UTs.

Over 14.8 lakh doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Wednesday, about 2.2 lakh shots fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

The daily vaccination rate continued to fall in the country. The average daily doses administered fell below 20 lakh on Tuesday and stood at 19.1 lakh. In comparison, the average daily doses administered in the first week of April was nearly twice that (36 lakh).

India continued to top the world in daily cases and deaths. Nearly one in two COVID-19 cases in the world are recorded in India. On average, the country recorded over 3.8 lakh cases a day. At about 59,000 cases a day on average, Brazil was a distant second.