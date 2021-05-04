Coronavirus | Over 3.4 lakh new infections and 3,112 deaths reported

Maharashtra accounted for 15% of the fresh cases

India reported 3,40,214 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,112 deaths until 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,06,15,846 cases and 2,25,498 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 51,880 infections, accounting for over 15% of the new cases, followed by Karnataka (44,631) and Kerala (37,190). Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (891) on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 351 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 292 new casualties. As many as 2,97,595 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total to 1,68,98,447.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States and UTs.

India on Monday crossed 2 crore infections, becoming only the second country after the U.S. to cross the mark. On an average, nearly 47% of the world’s cases are recorded in India as on Tuesday.

India also continued to top the world in average registered daily deaths with over 3,500 deaths a day on an average. Brazil, which ranked second, recorded 2,384 deaths daily on an average. The U.S. was a distant third (683).

Over 16.6 lakh tests were conducted on Monday (results of which were made available on Tuesday.

Over 17 lakh doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Tuesday.