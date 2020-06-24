Coronavirus | Over 2 lakh tests done in a day: Ministry

India has witnessed a ramping-up of the testing facilities across the country with more than 2 lakh samples/ day tested in the last 24 hours, the highest so far, noted the Health Ministry on Wednesday.
“With 2,15,195 samples tested yesterday, the total number of samples tested thus far is 73,52,911. While 1,71,587 samples were tested in government labs, 43,608 were tested by private labs. Private labs have also reached the highest per day sampling with this quantity,” the Ministry added. India now has 1,000 labs across the country. This includes 730 in the government sector and 270 private labs.
The Health Ministry has on Wednesday reiterated that there is a need to take special care of the elderly and monitor their health regularly. “Call 1075 (toll free) if you feel any symptoms. Change your behaviour, attack Corona. The lockdown gave us time to prepare and scale up infrastructure, train our healthcare workers,” the Health Ministry added.
