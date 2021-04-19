Coronavirus | Over 1.80 lakh fresh cases reported

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka lead daily count of new infections

India recorded 1,88,873 new COVID-19 cases as of 9.20 p.m. on Monday. As many as 1,043 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,52,46,759 cases and 1,79,836 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Only 13.56 lakh tests were carried out on Sunday (results of which were made available on Monday), about 2.1 lakh lower than Saturday. However, it is 1.76 lakh tests more than what was recorded the previous Sunday.

Maharashtra reported 58,924 infections (accounting for nearly 31% of the new cases) on Monday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 new infections and Karnataka with 15,785 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (351) on Monday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 167 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 146 new casualties.

About 12.29 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The figure is about 14.54 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24-hours. Also, it is about 17 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period, one week before.

The daily vaccination rate in India has been on a declining trend in the past week. As on April 11, India's average daily doses was around 36.31 lakh. One week later, as on April 18, the average has reduced to 27.60 lakh.

India has administered around 9 vaccination doses per 100 people as of April 18. It is slightly lower than the world average of 11.61 doses per 100 people.