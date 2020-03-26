Coronavirus outbreak | Registration of volunteers with NDMA gains pace

Nearly 27,000 individuals and more than 1,100 organisations have registered themselves as volunteers with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) till Thursday evening, for the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Also read | ‘Heat is not a deterrent for transmission’: Your COVID-19 queries answered

At 8 p.m. on Thursday, 26,736 individuals and 1,123 organisations were registered, and the numbers were increasing by the minute.

The volunteers are being registered through a link given in the NDMA website. The campaign was launched a week ago. The NDMA has invited volunteers for contributions in the areas of health, communication, entrepreneurship and essential services.

Assistance sought

Assistance has been sought for works related to paramedical work, infection prevention and control, assisting primary healthcare workers, helping elderly and those in need, management of deceased bodies, and transportation of patients.

Volunteers are also required by the NDMA for creating public awareness on hygiene practices, promoting social distancing measures and carrying out awareness campaigns in the community, and among resident welfare associations, social groups and religious places, besides manning helplines.

Watch | What is contact tracing?

As part of the entrepreneurial work, assistance in the production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), masks, sanitisers and other related products, and providing logistics and IT-based solutions, have been sought.

Under the “essential services” category, volunteers will be required to assist the district administration in quarantine, home isolation and law and order arrangements, disinfection and cleaning services, door-to-door information, and service management.