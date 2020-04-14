Coronavirus | Ordnance Factory Board to make 1.1 lakh coveralls

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started making coveralls, conforming to the ISO Class 3 exposure standards, to combat COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. An initial order of 1.1 lakh from HLL Lifecare Ltd. (HLL) will be completed in 40 days.

“The manufacture of hand sanitiser is on a war footing, and more than 70,000 litres has already been supplied to different agencies,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The OFB has also developed and started supply of special two-metre tents, made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy. These tents can be used for medical emergency and quarantine. Two facilities have been established in Chennai and Kanpur for blood penetration tests.

The OFB is also trying to produce face masks on a pilot order placed by HLL. More than 90,000 non-medical masks have been made and distributed. Testing facilities for medical masks would be in place by this week, the Ministry said. As required by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, 280 beds have been set aside at 10 hospitals for isolation, it said.