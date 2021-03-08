Coronavirus | Nearly 17 lakh vaccinations administered — highest single day coverage

Cumulative number of doses has crossed 2.26 crore, says Health Ministry

Nearly 17 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered till 9 p.m. on Monday making it the highest single day coverage since the beginning of the drive in January, said the Health Ministry on Monday.

“16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 p.m. today, the 52 day of nationwide vaccination. While 14,30,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose, 2,65,634 health care workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received the second dose as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight,” said the release.

The Ministry said the cumulative number of doses administered has crossed 2.26 crore on Monday.

The drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. The next phase has commenced on March 1 for those who are above 60 and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbidities.

As per the provisional report, 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been given.

These include 70,41,584 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 37,12,906 HCWs who have taken the second, 67,73,081 FLWs (first), 3,13,835 FLWs (second), 41,85,274 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 6,58,918 aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.