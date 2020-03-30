National

Coronavirus | Medical staff to be lodged in 5-star hotels in U.P.

They will not be allowed to go home and will stay in these hotels for quarantine.

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working with coronavirus patients will be lodged in four 5-star hotels of the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday. Besides, Avadh Shilp Gram on Shaheed Path and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan have also been prepared as quarantine centres to house those arriving from outside Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Commissioner Lucknow, Mukesh Meshram said an isolation ward has been set up in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Gomti Nagar area. He said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff deployed there will be put in Hotel Hayat and Hotel Fairfield for quarantine.

Similarly, the medical staff working in the isolation ward of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow will be put in Hotel Piccadily and Hotel Lemon Tree, he said.

Mr. Meshram said the medical staff working with coronavirus-affected persons will not be allowed to go homes and will stay in these hotels for quarantine.

Arrangement for food and other requirements for them will be made in these hotels, he said.

The commissioner said if required more hotels will be taken over for the purpose.

He said Hotel Hyatt and Hotel Fairfield will be under the director of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, A K Tripathi, while Hotel Piccadily and Hotel Lemon Tree will be under the director of SGPGI, R K Dhiman

