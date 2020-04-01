Coronavirus | Manipur DGP asks Hazrat Nizamuddin returnees to step forward and be tested

L.M. Khaute, Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, said on Tuesday that some persons from Manipur, who were known to have travelled in March to attend a religious function in Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, should be immediately tested for the coronavirus infection, if any.

Participants in the religious function, and those who had stayed in nearby localities or passed through the venue should immediately inform the nearest district hospitals, the COVID-19 control room in the Chief Minister’s office, and the Health Directorate, he said. If they did not do so, or were unavailable for testing, suitable legal action would be taken against them, the DGP said, talking to reporters in his office.

Meanwhile, officials said the health of the 23-year-old girl student who returned from London was improving satisfactorily. Thus far, she is the only person who has tested positive in the State.