Coronavirus | Manipur DGP asks Hazrat Nizamuddin returnees to step forward and be tested

L.M. Khaute, Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, said on Tuesday that some persons from Manipur, who were known to have travelled in March to attend a religious function in Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, should be immediately tested for the coronavirus infection, if any.
Participants in the religious function, and those who had stayed in nearby localities or passed through the venue should immediately inform the nearest district hospitals, the COVID-19 control room in the Chief Minister’s office, and the Health Directorate, he said. If they did not do so, or were unavailable for testing, suitable legal action would be taken against them, the DGP said, talking to reporters in his office.
Meanwhile, officials said the health of the 23-year-old girl student who returned from London was improving satisfactorily. Thus far, she is the only person who has tested positive in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.