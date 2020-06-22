Coronavirus: Maharashtra adds 3,721 cases as tally crosses 1.35 lakh mark

Maharashtra recorded yet another big surge of 3,721 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its tally to 1,35,796 and 113 deaths pushed the death toll to 6,283. Of these, 62 fatalities were reported in the last two days while the rest were from an earlier period, said officials.

Of the case tally, 61,793 are active ones and 1,962 patients were discharged (total 67,706).

With 1,098 cases, Mumbai’s tally has reached 67,586 of whom 29,720 are active ones. With 20 fatalities, the toll has risen to 3,737.

Pune district reported 11 deaths and the toll climbed to 612 while four were reported from Aurangabad district in Marathwada (count 178).

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate stood at 49.86% and the fatality rate at 4.63%.

Its case tally, as per official figures, has shot to 16,474 with the district reporting a staggering surge of more than 550 cases. While 7,071 of these were active cases, 8,791 persons had been discharged thus far.

The surge also continued in Thane with the district reporting a consecutive 306 cases — tally 10,367.

Navi Mumbai reported a similarly big surge of more than 137 cases — tally 5,923.

Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar in the MMR, too, witnessed a sharp spike of 114 and 147 cases respectively to take their tally to 2,510 and 2,970.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported a surge of 109 cases with Nashik city reporting 96 of them. In some measure of relief, Malegaon city in the district — till recently the major wellspring of the virus — reported only one case in the last 24 hours.

The district’s tally stands at 2,871 of whom 1,185 are active while 160 fatalities have been reported from Nashik till date.

Cases continued to mount in Aurangabad with 164 being reported as the district’s tally reached 3,564.

“Till date, 1,35,796 (17.24%) of the 7,87,419 laboratory samples have been tested positive with around 14,000 tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He said 6,01,182 persons were in home quarantine and 26,910 in institutional quarantine facilities.