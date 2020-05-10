National

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday with focus on economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Chief Ministers on May 11, 2020. This will be Mr. Modi’s fifth interaction with CMs after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Chief Ministers on May 11, 2020. This will be Mr. Modi’s fifth interaction with CMs after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

This will be Modi’s fifth interaction with the Chief Ministers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

With the focus on boosting economic activities amid a graded exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of various states via video conference on May 11, 2020 afternoon.

This will be his fifth interaction with the Chief Ministers after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Also read: Coronavirus | Most CMs want Modi to be cautious on lifting lockdown, says Puducherry CM

The Prime Minister’s Office said the video conference will begin at 3 PM on Monday.

Sources in the government said the focus of the meeting would be on boosting economic activities and pushing efforts to convert ‘red’ zones with high COVID-19 case load into ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones.

The number of COVID-19 infections has more than doubled since the Prime Minister interacted with the Chief Ministers last on April 27 — from just over 28,000 cases to nearly 63,000 cases.

Days after the meeting, the central government had extended the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 to arrest the spread of the virus, but gave several relaxations in economic activities and movement of people.

Also read: Coronavirus | Narendra Modi hints at a 14-day extension of nationwide lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25.

Several states have recently relaxed labour laws to pump up industrial activities with staggered shifts or limited staff as a fresh spike in coronavirus cases could undo the gains so far.

Monday’s meeting could also discuss further relaxations as part of a graded exit from the lockdown but all restrictions are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go, the sources suggested.

The meeting comes days before the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17.

At a meeting on Sunday, State chief secretaries told Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

With thousands of migrant workers taking special trains to go back to their home states due to lockdown, the restarting of industrial activities will prove to be a challenge for States.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 5:33:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-lockdown-pm-modi-to-interact-with-cms-on-monday-with-focus-on-economy/article31550139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY