Coronavirus lockdown | Bengal set to bring home students from Kota

West Bengal government has made arrangements to ensure the return of West Bengal’s residents stranded in other States, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.

Full coverage on coronavirus

In two tweets on Monday, Ms. Banerjee said the State government has initiated “possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff(erent) parts of the country” to bring them back, and that “All students from Bengal stuck in Kota [Rajasthan] would begin their journey back soon.”

“I have instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I am here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times,” Ms Banerjee tweeted.

“I am personally overseeing this and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets possible help,” she tweeted.

Couple of days back Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury released an appeal addressing Ms. Banerjee, stating that a “few thousands students — whose parents sold property to make them study in Kota — are stranded.”

Mr. Chowdhury added that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had told him that he could transport the students up to Bengal’s border but the State government “has to ensure safe passage to respective homes.”

However, TMC leaders denied that Mr. Chowdhury had a role in bringing the students back.

“State government has already been in consultation with administration in other States, considering factors like distance and other logistical issues. Chief Minister has been coordinating such movements for some time and many have arrived in the State and sent to their respective States from various points in Bengal by the State Transport Corporation. The State administration planned well in advance which helped to contain the spread of the virus,” said Omprakash Mishra, a TMC core committee member.