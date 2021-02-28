Coronavirus updates: India records biggest single-day jump in infection in last 30 days

Early on Sunday, the United States authorities cleared a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose instead of two.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalisations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

India records 16,752 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 30 days

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday with 16,752 new infections, the highest in the last 30 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 1,57,051 with 113 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The country had recorded 18,855 new infections on January 29.

The active caseload further increased to 1,64,511. It constitutes 1.48% of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,75,169, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.10%. The case fatality rate stands at 1.42%. - PTI

Odisha

Odisha makes home isolation must for people coming from 5 States

The Odisha government has said that a week-long home isolation will be mandatory for people coming to the State by plane or train from five high-risk States, modifying its previous order of imposing the precautionary measures to those arriving from 12 States.

The five high-risk States are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P.K. Mohapatra said. - PTI

Chennai

Those above 60 can get vaccine from tomorrow

The Health Department has arranged to administer vaccines to members of the public aged above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities beginning March 1.

People may register in advance or walk-in for onsite registration at COVID Vaccination Centres.

The State government will be introducing the COWIN 2.0 app, in addition to self-registration based on Aadhaar or government issued ID cards such as voters ID, driving licence, PAN card or pension document with photograph. Vaccination will be administered free of cost in government healthcare facilities.

Tamil Nadu

No new COVID-19 cases in Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi

As many as 486 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 8,51,063. A total of 4,036 persons are undergoing treatment.

Among the fresh cases was that of a passenger returning from the UAE who tested positive at the international airport. A passenger each returning from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal by road tested positive.

At the same time, 491 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours. With this, 8,34,534 persons have been discharged after treatment.

Is the recent spike in COVID-19 infections indicative of a ‘second wave’?

Globally, nations in Europe that witnessed a spike in May 2020 have slowly started emerging out of the grip of COVID-19. As the number of cases dropped, countries also let their guard down, opened up the economy, and resumed travel and near-normal activity.

In November, the second wave struck. Experts said every country in Europe that had managed to get away lightly with the first wave was nearly crippled by the second one.

After infections peaked in September last year, cases across the country had been steadily declining, with the exception of Kerala, an outlier State that continued to see high numbers after having seen initial success in flattening the curve. However, in the last week of February this year, the trend reversed, with some States beginning to report higher numbers.