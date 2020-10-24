Coronavirus | Kerala leads in south with 8,253 cases

Test positivity rate down, but contrasts with declines reported by Karnataka, A.P.

Kerala reported 8,253 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, when 67,593 samples were tested.

The test positivity rate showed a slight decline at 12.2% from the previous day’s 13.13%.

The State added 25 deaths to its COVID-19 toll on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for five deaths, Kannur four, Kollam, Ernakulam and Thrissur three each, Kottayam and Kozhikode two each and Alapuzha, Malappuram and Kasaragod one death each.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported 1,170 cases, Thrissur 1,086, Thiruvananthapuram 909, Kozhikode 770, Kollam 737, Malappuram 719, Alapuzha 706, Kottayam 458, Palakkad 457, Kannur 430, Pathanamthitta 331, Idukki 201, Kasaragod 200 and Wayanad 79 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,342 new infections and 22 deaths on Saturday.

The testing level on Saturday stood at 73,919 samples with a positivity rate of 4.46%. The positivity rate of the 75.02 lakh samples tested so far was 10.72%.

West Godavari district once again reported the highest number of new cases among the districts.

Krishna district had the highest death rate and lowest recovery rate. It had the lowest COVID-19 tally (36,790) but most of the cases were reported recently.

Telangana’s incidence stood at 1,273 cases on Friday, and 35,280 people underwent tests, while five more persons died of the virus.

Greater Hyderabad municipal area accounted for 227 cases. Of 35,280 people tested in the State, 33,103 underwent tests in government facilities

Continuing a declining trend in fresh cases, Karnataka on Saturday added 4,471 cases, returning to early August levels. The test positivity rate for the day was 3.97%. There were 52 fresh deaths.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,251 cases and 26 deaths.

As many as 1,12,545 tests were conducted in the State including 90,564 rapid antigen tests over a 24-hour period.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)