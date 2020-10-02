Coronavirus | India’s death toll crosses the 1-lakh mark

According to JHU, recoveries across the world is at 2,38,66,172.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll across the world is 10,22,976 with U.S. leading the table with 2,07,808. India’s death toll crossed the 1-lakh mark on October 2, 2020. India is third in the table behind U.S. and Brazil (1,44,680). Mexico is way behind India at the fourth position with 78,078 deaths.

In the eight months since the first case of coronavirus infection was detected on January 30, September alone recorded 26,21,418 infections, accounting for 41.53% of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far.

The total coronavirus cases tally in the country nears the 64-lakh mark and India stands second in the table with 64,03,749 behind U.S. with 72,78,385.

According to JHU, recoveries across the world is at 2,38,66,172. India is at the first position at 53,52,078 recovered so far followed by Brazil (42,99,659) and U.S. (28,60,650).