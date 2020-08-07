Coronavirus | India registers the highest number of daily cases currently in the world

Death tally crosses 42,500; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka register three-digit tolls.

Confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths crossed the 60,000 and 900 mark respectively for the second consecutive day in India with 60,833 infections and 928 fatalities recorded on Friday. Maharashtra (10,483 cases and 300 deaths), Andhra Pradesh (10,171 and 89), Karnataka (6,670 and 101), Tamil Nadu (5,880 and 119) and Uttar Pradesh (4,404 and 63) contributed to the bulk of these.

The total cases have now gone up to 20,86,123 and the death toll is now 42,577. 68.22% of those infected have recovered.

Cases in India are doubling every 24 days. The seven day rolling average for new cases in India — 55,105 — is a close second to that of the U.S. at 55,510. 896 people have died on an average daily in the last week in India, a figure that is third to the U.S’s 1,150 and Brazil's 1,033. The number of tests per million people in India is now 16,832 (inclusive of rapid antigen tests). 2.27 crore samples have been tested by laboratories across the country.