Coronavirus | India records over 1.33 lakh new cases, nearly 2,900 deaths on June 2, 2021

23.97 lakh vaccine doses given.

India recorded 1,33,953 new COVID-19 cases and 2,897 new deaths on June 2. The country has so far reported a total of 2,84,40,998 cases and 3,38,013 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 25,317 new infections, followed by Kerala (19,661) and Karnataka (16,387). Maharashtra recorded 553 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (483) and Karnataka (463). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports. The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins as of 12.17 a.m. IST on June 3.

Around 32.65 lakh samples were tested in the country on June 1 (the results for which were made available on June 2), which includes testing data reconciled by States.

Positivity rate

India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 7.5% on June 1 compared to 11.4% recorded a week before.

About 23.97 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 2, which is 3.83 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 3.58 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country stood at 24.43 lakh on June 1, which is marginally more than the 22.71 lakh recorded on May 1.

While the seven-day rolling average of daily recorded COVID-19 cases in India continues to decrease, it is still registering the highest new cases in the world. On June 1, it stood at 1,64,331. The two other countries with the highest new case count after India were Brazil (61,467) and Argentina (32,915). Until June 1, over one in three recorded new cases were in India.