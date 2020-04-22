National

Coronavirus | India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The country’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli thanked Narendra Modi for the generous support.

India on Wednesday sent 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal to help it fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which has infected 45 people in the country. The country’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the generous support.

“I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India’s generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India,” Mr. Oli said in a tweet.

As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to fight the coronavirus, India’s ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the Indian mission in Kathmandu said in a statement.

“The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine, it said.

The initiative manifests the continuing cooperation between India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances, the statement said.

Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on ground to contain and stop this pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge, the Indian embassy added.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has reached 45, a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

Three patients were discharged from hospital. So far, seven persons have been cured while 38 people undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi held a video-conference of SAARC leaders and offered all possible assistance to the neighbouring countries, pledging USD 10 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

