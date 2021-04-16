Coronavirus | India adds over 2.33 lakh cases, more than 1,300 deaths

Maharashtra leads with 63,729 infections, followed by U.P. and Delhi

India registered 2,33,728 new COVID-19 cases as of 11.45 p.m. on April 16, the highest single-day spike so far. As many as 1,338 deaths were recorded on the day.

Maharashtra reported 63,729 infections (accounting for 27% of the new cases) on April 16, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,426 new infections and Delhi with 19,486 new cases. Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (398) on April 16. Delhi followed with 141 new deaths, while Chhattisgarh registered 138 new casualties

The figures do not include cases and deaths from the Union Territory of Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,45,21,654 cases and 1,75,673 deaths.

As many as 14,73,210 samples were tested in India on April 15 (results of which were made available on April 16), the second-highest number of tests conducted in a single day. Over 14.9 lakh tests were conducted on September 24, 2020. A total of 26.34 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Around 27.3 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on April 16 in the country, which is 5.83 lakh doses less than what was given in the previous 24 hours. A total of 11,72,23,509 doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on April 16.

India continues to lead the world in terms of average daily cases detected. As of April 15, India recorded 1,75,910 daily cases on an average. With 70,483 average daily cases, the U.S. was a distant second followed by Brazil with 66,689 average new cases. However, in terms of average daily deaths, India (952) was second to Brazil (2917).