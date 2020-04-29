Coronavirus | In Gujarat, cases cross 4,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose by 308 to 4,082 on Wednesday and the death toll increased by 16, including nine fatalities in the worst-hit Ahmedabad, to 197, a Health Department official said.

Moreover, 93 patients were discharged on recovery after two tests came in negative. The total number of patients who recovered stands at 527.

However, the State continues to see an increase in the number of cases by adding over 200 cases on an average every day. The death toll also remains in the double digit for the past several days.

Ahmedabad accounts for more than 65% of the cases and deaths. On Wednesday, the city recorded 234 cases and 9 deaths. Now, Ahmedabad’s cumulative figures are 2,777 cases and 137 deaths. Till Wednesday evening, 263 patients have recovered.

Surat and Vadodara form the other large clusters. Surat has recorded 601 cases, 22 deaths and 40 cases of recovery and Vadodara has recorded 270 cases, 16 deaths and 87 cases of recovery.

The authorities have decided that asymptomatic patients remain quarantined at home.

In Ahmedabad and Surat, the civic bodies have introduced this step to concentrate the efforts of health workers on serious and symptomatic cases and to decrease the pressure on government quarantine centres.