Coronavirus: Important announcement on Ram Navami mela likely today

An important announcement about going ahead with Uttar Pradesh government’s proposed plan to hold the annual Ayodhya Ram Navami Mela from March 25 to April 2 is likely to be made later on Thursday.

According to a highly reliable source, all up to the highest level in the Central government agree about the risk of holding the mela, where lakhs of people are expected to participate, at this time when the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been spreading rapidly across the world, including India.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The virus has spread to 166 countries and the number of cases globally has reached nearly 2,19,000 and deaths have been put at 8,810. India has so far reported 169 cases and three deaths.

In Spain, Malaysia, and Iran, mass gathering of people during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a very sharp increase in the number of cases.

On March 6, the Union government had advised all States to avoid or postpone mass gatherings till the disease was contained. It wanted States to take precautions to avoid severe respiratory illness, including COVID-19, in case mass gatherings were held.